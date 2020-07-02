Yet another encounter broke out in Malbagh of Hazratbal in Srinagar, Kashmir late night on Thursday. Security forces and terrorists have engaged in a gunfight after a cordon and search operation was launched in a joint operation between Police, army and CRPF.

According to reports, one or two terrorists are believed to be trapped. The terrorists started firing on the joint team of forces as they approached their hiding spot. The security forces fired back in retaliation.

In the latest update from local sources, one terrorist has been killed in the terror attack. His identity is yet to be revealed. Two CRPF jawans have also reportedly been injured in the gunfight. Official details are awaited.