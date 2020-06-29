The Talk with Sanjay Jha highlights Close
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar in South Kashmir's Anantnag district Monday morning. Arms and ammunition including an AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the slain terrorists.

"Three terrorists eliminated in the ensuing gunfight. One AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered. Joint operation is in progress," Army said in a brief statement.

J&K encounter
Soldiers in action during an encounter with militants on the Line of Control (LoC).IANS

According to details, the army and police had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the cordon was tightened the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces which triggered the encounter.

"Three unidentified terrorists have been killed. We are ascertaining the identities while the search is on. Further details shall follow," police said in a statement.