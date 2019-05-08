A Malayali officer in Dubai Police is missing since last week and it is being claimed that he may have been abducted by the gold mafia in Kerala. Muzaffar Ahmed hails from Arakkinar in Kozhikode district.

According to reports, he is missing since he landed at Calicut International Airport on April 22. He had called his family on April 24 and told them that he will come home soon, but his phone has been switched off since then.

After getting tensed over the situation, Muzaffar's family members filed a missing person complaint with Maradu police on May 2. An investigation by the police revealed the gold smugglers link after they came to know that Muzaffar had been a courier for the smugglers.

The probe revealed that Muzaffar, who was working as a temporary employee of Dubai Police, had acted as a courier for the mafia and had smuggled gold for them in December 2018. However, after reaching Kerala, Muzaffar did not give the smuggled gold to the mafia and returned to Dubai after some days.

According to reports, the gold mafia was waiting for Muzaffar to return to Kerala to avenge their lost gold. They abducted him when he finally returned last month.

After tracking his mobile records, the police said that even after his abduction, he was in and around Kozhikode.