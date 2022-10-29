Malayalam actor Parvathy shocked everyone by sharing a positive pregnancy test kit on social media. Since the actress is unmarried, the positive pregnancy news spread like wildfire. Sharing the test result, the Qarib Qarib Singlle actress wrote, "So. . The wonder begins." Many celebs like singer Chinmayi Sripaada, actor Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Guneet Monga even congratulated her.

Parvathy's fans were also left puzzled but dropped congratulatory messages on her post. But soon after that, actress Nithya Menen also shared the same picture. Actresses Padmapriya and Sayanora Philip also shared the same post. And now, to burst your bubble, none of them are actually pregnant.

Parvathy's strong take on people seeking therapy

The picture and the post was a part of a movie promotion. Though there is not much information about the film but, an announcement is awaited. However, one thing is for sure that the picture has indeed gained quite some buzz on social media. Parvathy has always been open about suffering from clinical depression. She revealed in an interview that she has been through anxiety issues, panic attacks and depression. She also spoke about how she seeks therapy and hails those seeking therapy as heroes.

I have been open about it from a very young age. Whenever I felt emotionally low, I used to open up and talk about it with school and college friends. Unfortunately, some people I was close with used to say, "Oh my god, you're addicted to self-pity. Snap out of it." That was an issue because for a long time I did try that, you know. For years I thought I was making a big deal out of it, maybe I should just snap out of it. Then I realised I was repressing things, that I end up imploding sooner or later. No one would know what to do with me. So, I learnt to be honest with myself. I sought medical help. I figured ways to write down my feelings and tell people.