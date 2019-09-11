While new relationships are formed overnight, many Bollywood marriages fail to stand the test of time and crumble down. Over the years, we have seen many iconic Bollywood couples, who made us believe in happily-ever-afters and then shattered our hearts with the announcement of their separation. Let's take a look at celebs we never thought would part ways, but did.

Malaika Arora – Arbaaz Khan: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's decision to part ways after being married for 18 years sent shockwaves across the nation. Malaika and Arbaaz were a couple which no one thought would ever separate. While a lot of conjectures and mudslinging followed their separation, with time the duo has come to terms with their divorce and are now back to being friends and take care of their son Arhaan.

Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne: In the last two decades, the news of one celebrity break-up that shook everyone throughout the nation was that of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Hrithik chose to tie the knot with childhood sweetheart Sussanne when he was at the peak of his career. Female adulation, popularity, religion; nothing came in between them. Their love story made us believe in true love. However, when the duo announced their separation, it broke a million hearts. They might have taken the course of legal separation but continue to be the best-of-friends and an incredible set of parents to their kids.

Farhan Akhtar - Adhuna Bhabani: Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani's love story started in a nightclub in 1997 and soon turned into something quite serious. The couple dated for three years before deciding to tie the knot. Farhan being six years younger to Adhuna did not come in the couple's way. The couple has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. Their marriage stood strong for sixteen years before they decided to part ways. But they continue to be good friends.

Aamir Khan – Reena Dutta: On Simi Garewal's chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Aamir Khan had revealed that he used to write love letters to Reena with his own blood. The couple fell in love and even eloped. And just when their fans thought they were meant to be together, the couple decided to part ways. Aamir's decision to tie the knot with a much younger Kiran Rao further shook everyone. However, few years down-the-line, all three of them share a warm and affectionate equation with each other.

Dia Mirza – Sahil Sangha: Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced their separation recently and it really took us a while to digest the news. The couple dated for eight years before taking the marital plunge, hence it came as an even bigger shock when they decided to call it quits. Though the two have vouched to remain good friends, we surely miss seeing them as a power couple.