Not all marriages turn into happily-ever-afters! Some die a tragic and slow death, making us question the institution of marriage. While every year we see a number of celebrities parting ways, there are few whose break-up broke our hearts into a million pieces. More so, because they were the ones who had made us believe in the power of true love. Let's take a look at the most shocking break-ups of the decade.

Malaika Arora – Arbaaz Khan: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's decision to part ways after being married for 18 years sent shockwaves across the nation. Malaika and Arbaaz were a couple which no one thought would ever separate. While a lot of conjectures and mudslinging followed their separation, with time the duo has come to terms with their divorce and are now back to being friends and taking care of their son Arhaan.

Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne: In the last two decades, the news of one celebrity break-up that shook everyone throughout the nation was that of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Hrithik chose to tie the knot with childhood sweetheart Sussanne when he was at the peak of his career. Female adulation, popularity, religion; nothing came in between them.

Their love story made us believe in true love. However, when the duo announced their separation, it broke a million hearts. They might have taken the course of legal separation but continue to be the best-of-friends and an incredible set of parents to their kids.

Farhan Akhtar - Adhuna Bhabani: Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani's love story started in a nightclub in 1997 and soon turned into something quite serious. The couple dated for three years before deciding to tie the knot. Farhan being six years younger to Adhuna did not come in the couple's way. They have two daughters - Shakya and Akira. Their marriage stood strong for sixteen years before they decided to part ways. But they continue to be good friends.

Deepika Padukone - Ranbir Kapoor: Everything about them seemed nothing less than a fairy-tale until they decided to call it quits. And what followed was an ugly session of mudslinging and washing dirty linen in public.

With her candid interviews, Deepika left nothing to the imagination as she revealed that it was Ranbir's philandering ways and cheating habit which made her head for splitsville. It is said that it was Katrina Kaif with whom Ranbir Kapoor had cheated on Deepika.

Katrina Kaif - Ranbir Kapoor: After a bitter and a public break-up with Deepika Padukone, it was perceived that Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship was for the keeps. However, the duo shocked us when the news of them having parted ways started floating around within three years of them being together. Since the two had even bought an apartment together and had thrown a huge party for Bollywood peeps, the wedding had seemed inevitable. Their decision to call it quits sent shockwaves across the nation.