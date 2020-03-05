Malaika Arora has been posting some stunning pictures of her from the past few days and it has been a visual treat for her fans all this while. The gorgeous actress was even trolled several times for her bold avatar but Malaika recently posted some pictures on her Instagram handle that looks tremendously sexy so much so that even her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor couldn't resist but comment on her pictures.

In the pictures, Malaika was seen donning a sheer black ensemble teamed with a waist belt. With her makeup on point and a classic hairstyle, she looked absolutely stunning in it. Sooner boyfriend Arjun Kapoor commented "woah" with the fire emoji that says it all, isn't it?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika are going strong in their relationship. The couple gives major relationship goals time and again. The two were recently seen on a dinner date together.

Malaika's disagreement over 'Chaiya Chaiya' song recreation

Dancing diva Malaika, who shot to fame with the song Chaiyya Chaiyya back in 1998, feels that though there is a trend of remixes these days, the AR Rahman composition is one of those numbers that simply shouldn't be touched.

The song "Chaiyya chaiyya", sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, for the Mani Rathnam film "Dil Se" is an all-time favourite dance number of most people. Its video featured Malaika and superstar Shah Rukh Khan matching steps atop a train, and continues to be popular.

But there's one thing she would like to point out about recreations.

"In today's day and age, there is a constant trend of remixes. There are a few songs that I think you should never touch. They are iconic. There must be five or 10 songs over the years that you can pull out. 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' is one of them. Don't tamper with it, just let the original be and that's how it should be," she said.

She doesn't have anything against recreations though. "I think some of the remixes are fantastic and go with today's age and kids but yeah, there are certain things you should not tamper with like 'The Godfather' or 'Mother India' are iconic films. You should just let them be," she shared.