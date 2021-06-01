Malaika Arora, who recently recovered from Covid – 19, has shared her journey. The fitness icon has opened up about the trials and tribulations while battling the virus. Malaika also spoke at length about how the coronavirus "broke her physically" and took a strain on her. However, she has also shed light on how she managed to turn things around and get back to her fitter self.

Malaika began the social media post by asking what strength is. She said that her body was not aligned with her mind and wasn't functioning well. "You're so lucky", "It must have been so easy" is something I hear regularly. Well yes, I am grateful for a lot of things in my life. But luck, played a very small role in it. And easy!? Boy! That, it was not. I tested positive on the 5th of September and it was really bad. Anyone out there calling a COVID recovery easy, is either blessed with great immunity or isn't aware of the struggles of COVID. Having gone through it myself, "Easy" is not the word I'd choose.

The weakness and the disappointment

She further said, "It broke me physically. Walking 2 steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself. I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina, I was away from my family and more. I finally tested negative on the 26th of September and I was so grateful that I did. But the weakness stayed. I felt disappointed that my body wasn't supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I'd even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours."

Got through it with hope

Arora further said that it was only recently that she was able to get back to her fitness routine and her body felt normal again. Malaika added that the one thing that helped her tide through all of this was "hope".