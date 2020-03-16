How many of you envy Malaika's perfect figure? The list is quite long. The 46-year old who is a mother to 16-year-old son surely don't miss a single chance to raise the temperature when she steps out in her gym avatar. Malaika is a fitness freak and is often spotted outside her gym giving her fans some major fitness goals.

Recently Malaika was spotted outside her gym wearing a nude colour crop top and the same colour fitting jeggings but what caught our attention was Malaika's pregnancy stretch marks that she proudly flaunted.

Malaika has a 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika is one of those actresses in the industry who have a perfectly toned body in spite of the fact that they are proud mothers too. Women are usually hesitant to flaunt their pregnancy stretch marks but Malla is big on body positivity and she proved it with this mesmerising picture.

This isn't the first time Malaika has flashed her pregnancy stretch marks along with her washboard abs in a white bralette, sleeveless jacket and denim shorts.

Malaika and Arjun love affair

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor broke free from the shackles of the society when they decided to shout out their love on social media on Arjun's 34th birthday. The power couple is currently enjoying every bit of their togetherness in New York and has been proudly sharing their romantic moments on their respective social media handles.

From taking a stroll down the streets of New York to candlelight dinner, Malaika and Arjun are looking inseparable from each other during their romantic trip.