Days after Malaika Arora met with a ghastly road accident, the actress shared a picture flaunting her scar. In the picture, Malaika can be seen chilling like a boss with no qualms about the scar, and rightly so. The diva had sustained injuries and had to be immediately taken to the hospital after the scary car accident en route Panvel.

"It's not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn't go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it," Arora told a leading website.

After Malaika started stepping out post the accident, she used to cover her scar with either glasses or caps. This is the first time that her scar between her eyes is completely visible. The accident had taken place on April 2. Sharing a picture from her car, sipping on her health drink, Malaika wrote, "Not without my green juice full of goodness n collagen."

"I was in shock. [On collision], my head was hurting, and all I wanted to know was whether I was alive or not. There was too much blood, too much commotion to understand what was happening. I felt an immense jolt, and the rest was a blur till I reached the hospital," Arora further added.