What's Bollywood without some glamour and oomph, right? From Malaika Arora to Disha Patani, our Bollywood actresses continue giving us major vacation goals with their sensuous bikini pictures and fun poses. Let's take a look at actresses who believe in the fact – if you've got it, why not flaunt it?

Malaika Arora

Love her or hate her, but, you can't ignore her. Malaika Arora owns Instagram and there are no two ways about it. The diva keeps motivating us to go for luxury holidays with her adorable beach photos. Currently, in news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika has always been an adventurer. From taking trips with her girl gang to partying all night with her close ones, Malaika knows how to slay in style!

Disha Patani

Internet's favourite Disha Patani has been making people go weak in their knees ever since her debut in MS Dhoni biopic. Patani, who has a number of big projects lined up in her kitty, continues to take holidays in between two projects. Full of scenic beauty and refreshment, her vacation pictures are an escape route for many. Disha is currently making news for her bond with Tiger Shroff. Though the duo has not admitted to being in a relationship, their secret vacations together speak otherwise.

Parineeti Chopra

Not that we didn't adore Parineeti Chopra before that, but ever since Pari underwent a severe fitness regime and shed all those extra pounds, the Chopra girl has been killing everyone with her style game. Be it her going traditional for her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra's wedding or flaunting her curves in a bikini while on vacation; Parineeti never gets her fashion game wrong.

Kriti Sanon

With back-to-back hits, Kriti Sanon has been making heads turn with her gorgeous vacation pictures. A breath of fresh air, Kriti looks refreshingly cool in all her vacation pictures. Don't you think?

Shilpa Shetty

She might have hit 40 but she certainly seems to be ageing backwards. Shetty, who is also a yoga instructor, apart from being many other things, loves swooping off for vacations with her son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra. Giving us major family vacation goals, Shilpa sure knows how to grab the attention on Instagram.