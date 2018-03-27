Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are set to sizzle on the big screen in the upcoming Friday release Baaghi 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam.

Although the good-looking Baaghi 2 actors are rumored to be dating in real life, Tiger and Disha have never admitted to their relationship. Yet, time and again, the alleged couple are spotted together. In fact, they have been on many secret holidays abroad.

Take a look at some of their secret holidays in the past couple of years:

In December last year, Tiger and Disha brought in the New Year 2018 on the white beaches of Sri Lanka. While Disha's bikini clad pictures from her Lankan holiday had set the Internet on fire, Tiger's shirtless click added spice and hotness.

In 2016, photos of the two vacationing at an undisclosed location had surfaced on the Internet. Although they were not sharing a frame, the backgrounds of their individual pictures, gave away the big secret.

In another instance, the two actors, who were in Paris to shoot for a music single Befikra, apparently made the most of their time in the city of romance when they were not facing the camera.

A source had earlier told Mid-Day: "They went to Paris on work, but it also proved to be a small holiday of sorts for the couple. On the sets, Tiger and Disha seemed extremely comfortable around each other and share sizzling chemistry on reel. After wrapping up the shoot, they would hang out and indulge in some private time together. When they were spotted at the city airport upon their return, they maintained distance but looked quite happy."