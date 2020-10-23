Malaika Arora turned 47 today. The actress was seen heading for her birthday bash last night when the paparazzi spotted her outside her residence with son Arhaan. Malaika was seen in a bright orange pantsuit and matching, colourful mask.

Arhaan also looked cool in his casual outfit--a plaid black and white shirt and blue jeans, which he paired with a black cap. When photographers outside her home asked her to pose for pictures with Arhaan, Malaika happily obliged.

While Malaika's boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor was missing in the pictures he did share a picture of himself in a mask, ready to head out. Both Arjun and Malaika had been diagnosed with Covid-19 last month. After a few weeks in isolation, they both tested negative. Malaika took to Instagram to give a health update to fans and followers."

M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort (sic)," she wrote alongside her photograph.

Malaika's bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan recently returned from her work schedule in Delhi. And we are sure the ladies are going to have a blast.

Malaika had been shooting for her dance reality show India's Best Dancer prior to her diagnosis. Actor Nora Fatehi took her spot on the show for a while in her absence but now Malaika has joined work again.