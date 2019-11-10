Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan may have moved on in life after ending their 18 years of marraige and found love again in their respective partners Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani. But the estranged couple leave no stone unturned when it comes to parenting their son Arhaan Khan. Their first born turned 17 on November 9 and like doting parents, both Malaika and Arbaaz ditched their partners in the birthday celebration probably to make Arhaan feel comfortable on his special day.

Arhaan's birthday bash was held on Saturday in Mumbai and Malaika and Arbaaz were seen arriving without their respective partners. While Malaika was looking hot in black blazer dress, Arbaaz opted for a casual T-shirt and jeans.

The birthday bash was also attended by Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp and sister Amrita Arora along with Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya and Seema Khan, wife of Sohail Khan. Before inside the venue, they all posed for photographs with the birthday boy.

Arbaaz and Malaika also took to their respective Instagram handles to wish their son Arhaan a happy 17th birthday. While Arbaaz shared a few pictures of Arhaan with his friends, Malaika shared her son's childhood photo juxtaposed with a recent one. She wrote, "N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our first born . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving ,understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it."

Even after their divorce, both Arbaaz and Malaika are free from any sort of bitterness and resentment. Arbaaz had earlier said that he has a good rapport with Malaika's side of the family and their son Arhaan has kept them bonded.

Talking about how Arhaan has handled his parents' separation, Arbaaz had said, "He is a very good son, I love the way he has handled all this. Many times at this sensitive age, children are victims of bad influence, but he's a very positive kid. He has excelled in studies, sports, and music. He has good habits and good friends, and that makes me feel more proud of him."