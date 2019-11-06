If you want to talk about one couple who openly admitted to their romantic relationship on a public platform by breaking the shackles of the society, you can't think of any other than Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. From watching their parents go separate ways to dealing with emotional trauma while growing up, there was a lot common emotional connect which perhaps made Arjun and Malaika fall for each other.

The two are currently in a happy phase of their relationship and still want to discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. And at the same time, rumours of them getting married have always kept hovering like a hummingbird in the industry.

While Arjun and Malaika have always denied the possibility of getting married anytime soon as they are still exploring their relationship, Malaika has now finally spilled the beans about the dreamy wedding and what she would wear when she would walk down the aisle with her everyday man crush, Arjun.

"I'm all about the white wedding and always have liked the concept of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girls, my girl gang," Malaika revealed on the fourth season of Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha.

She further said that she would choose Vahbiz Mehta, her closest friend as her best woman for her big day and would want to take her wedding vows at a beach wearing a pristine gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

Well, it would certainly be a sight to behold.