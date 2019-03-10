The makers of superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi are said to be facing another problem with its runtime exceeding four hours. They are said to have cut short it to 3.20 hours and are still trying hard.

It is reported that the producers of Maharshi had a tough time in finalizing its release date. When they were heaving a sigh of relief, they landed at another problem. The runtime of the film has become a big headache for them and they are said to be trying hard to chop it down as much as they can to make its narration crispy and entertaining.

It is rumoured that makers were shocked to see four-hour runtime of the first edit of Maharshi. They are said to have got chopped some unnecessary scenes and reduced its time to 3.20 hours. The biggest challenge for them is to bring its runtime below 3 hours, which is not an easy task.

Maharshi is a message-oriented social drama that is about an industrialist, who brings changes in the method of agriculture to benefit the farmers. Director Vamsi Paidipally has worked on this script for two years. The makers think that chopping scenes might harm its main plot. Hence they are carefully editing and planning to drop a song and a fight from the final cut.

It is known that Maharshi was to release on April 5, but it was postponed to April 25, due to the delay in its post-production works. Earlier this week, Dil Raju held a press meet to announce a further delay in its theatrical release. He revealed that May 9 is its new release date and he did not want to compromise on the final output, which caused this delay.

Brahmotsavam, which was released in the theatres on May 20, 2016, bombed at the box office. This failure made Mahesh Babu believe that May release is not good for him. It is said that the makers had a tough time in convincing the actor for the May release of Maharshi. They did it by saying that May 9 release has been very fruitful for Aswini Dutt, who is one of the producers of Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles in Maharshi and Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan, Meenakshi Dixit will be seen in prominent roles. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for its songs and the fans of Prince have been eagerly waiting for their release online for a while now.