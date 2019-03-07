The makers of the much-awaited movie Maharshi starring superstar Mahesh Babu have once again postponed its release date and Dil Raju claims that the post-production works are responsible for this delay.

Maharshi is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2019. The film was initially slated to hit the screens on April 5, but it got postponed to April 25. It was recently rumoured that it has been further delayed and Mahesh Babu, who was upset with his fans' growing impatience, had blasted director Vamsi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju.

Dil Raju, who has bankrolled Maharshi under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, has slammed the reports by tweeting on February 26, "An update about #Maharshi... Shooting part will be completed by March 15th except for 2 songs. Post Production is going on simultaneously in full swing. All set for April 25th Release."

But Dil Raju took U-turn on March 6 and held a press meet to announce its delay. Talking to media, he said, "Vamsi Paidipally has done four movies in his career and Maharshi is his fifth film. He has worked hard on the script for two years and it is the best script of his career. The shooting is completed and the film has come out really well. All the members of the unit including Mahesh Babu are excited about it."

Dil Raju added, "We had fear that the hurry bury in the post-production works may not go down well with the final product. Hence, I had a word with Vamsi Paidipally, Mahesh Babu and other members of the film and I have taken a call to release it in the theatres on May 9. The reason behind this delay is that we did not want to compromise on the quality, when we take the final output to the audience."

Meanwhile, Dil Raju revealed an interesting coincidence that is giving positive vibes about the new date of Maharshi. He said, "Coincidence is that Ashwini Dutt's Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990) and Mahanati (2018) were released on May 9 and have become big hits of his career. My movies Arya and Bhadra also hit the screens in the second week of May and entered the list of blockbusters of my career."

Dil Raju concluded, "Maharshi is one of the best movies in Mahesh Babu's career. My banner (SVC) has delivered a blockbuster during Sankranti and it will give another superhit in summer season. Parliament and Assembly elections are taking place in the last week of April and first week of May. The exams will also get over by this time. I request students and family audience to be ready to enjoy this film."