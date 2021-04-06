The security forces deployed at Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district have recovered 15 sticks of plastic explosives, officials said on Monday.

The army said that on Sunday night, specific inputs were received that explosives were being exchanged near the Jama Masjid in Tangdhar.

"On Monday afternoon, a detailed search by the army's bomb disposal squad led to the recovery of explosives, which were supposedly being transhipped to the hinterland," the army said.

"The operation was conducted in the heart of Tangdhar market with zero inconvenience to locals as per the vendors who were eye-witnesses to the operation," the army added.

