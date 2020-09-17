The vigilant security forces today averted a major Pulwama-like terrorist attack with the recovery of a huge cache of explosives from the area where the 2019 Pulwama attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

On a specific input, personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 42 Rashtriya Rifle launched a joint search operation in the Karewa area of Pulwama's Gadikal today morning, the army said.

During the search, the security personnel noticed a dug in a Syntex water tank and recovered 52 kilograms of explosive in 416 packets, and 50 detonators in another water tank, a statement said.

Notably, the location where explosives have been recovered is very closed to the national highway and 9-kilometer away from the spot where 2019 Pulwama attack took place in which over 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and several others were left injured.

Pulwama terror

Over 100 kilograms of explosives were used in the 2019 terrorist attack which triggered after an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a convoy of CPRF on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Ladhu Modi Lethpora of Pulwama.

The Pulwama attack had forced the Indian Air Force (IAF) to launch an airstrike across the Line of Control (LoC), hitting a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training camp in Balakot, Pakistan. The strike was followed by an air battle which pushed both the nuclear armed countries to the edge of a war.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's Masoon Azhar, his brother Rauf Asghar and 17 others have been named in an over 13,000 pages charge-sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a Jammu court last month.