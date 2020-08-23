While conducting searches at the residence of Abu Yusuf Khan, the security forces recovered a suicide vest and explosives used for making bombs from the house of the Islamic State terrorist in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur.

Abu Yusuf Khan was nabbed by the security forces in the national capital's Dhaula Kuan area after a brief exchange of fire. The Islamic State terrorist was planning a major terror attack and has revealed that it was in retaliation to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Security forces conducted searches at Yusuf's house where a jacket used as a suicide vest and explosives, ball bearings used to make bombs has been recovered.

Nearly two dozen National Security Guard (NSG) officials along with bomb detection and defusal teams arrived near the Buddha Jayanti Park from where the suspected IS operative was caught.

IS terrorist wanted to carry out 'lone wolf' attack

"There was an exchange of fire after which he was arrested. He was a lone wolf who had planned an attack in the national capital. We have recovered a pistol and two IEDs from him," Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said.

Teams of central agencies, UP Police Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Delhi Police interrogated Abu Yusuf yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police sounded a statewide alert following the arrest of the IS terrorist, Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG) of police (law and order), said.