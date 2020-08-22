In a major achievement for anti-terror forces, an Islamic State terrorist has been arrested in Delhi after a brief exchange of fire in Dhuala Kuan.

Special Cell of Delhi Police also recovered IEDs and weapons from the arrested terrorist late on Friday night, August 21. The firing took place between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan area in New Delhi on Friday night.

Terrorist planned to attack prominent personality in Delhi

According to reports, the terrorist, who was identified as Abdul Yusuf Khan, had a prominent personality as his target. The police also claimed that Khan had his own planned an attack in the national capital.

He was also working with a few associates in Delhi who were helping him with logistical support. Police are now on the lookout for the others.

The terrorist, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, had done recce of several places in the national capital.

Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell said, "The ISIS operative was arrested along with Improvised Explosive Devices that were in his possession."

Currently, the ISIS-linked terrorist has been brought to the Delhi Police Special Cell office in Lodhi Colony.

(Developing story)