A lot has been speculated and said about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's divorce. While a lot still remains unclear, it seems the actor's estranged wife seems to be moving on. Here are the major developments that have taken place since the news.

Major developments after Aaliya Siddiqui filed for a divorce

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce earlier this week on his birthday moreover. The actor who has had a controversial past is now on the cusp of divorce as Aaliya has notified the actor. While the news came as a shock to many, Aaliya had told the media that her marriage had been on the rocks for a while now.

Since then, the media has speculated a lot about what could have led to the differences and the cause of the divorce. While matters are still largely unclear, details seem to be coming out the woodwork. Moreover, the Bollywood actor's reaction to the news is still not known.

#1 Aaliya's lawyer reveals Nawazuddin Siddiqui hasn't yet responded to the notice

Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahai revealed that they haven't received a response regarding the divorce from Nawazuddin. He added that due to the Coronavirus pandemic it's very uncertain as to how they can take proceedings forward.

#2 Aaliya Siddiqui joins Twitter

Aaliya Siddiqui joined Twitter yesterday to address rumours around her divorce and about her alleged relationships.

This is Aliya Siddiqui.



I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication.



Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

#3 Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas reacts to divorce news

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother reacted to the news of his divorce. Aaliya had revealed that Shamas was also a reason for their failed marriage. Shamas claimed he was unaware about the divorce and refrained from commenting in a recent interview.

#4 Aaliya alleges Nawazuddin's family physically and mentally tortured her

Aaliya in an interview spoke about the specifics of the divorce. She revealed to a media house that Shamas had hit her and that the family had physically and mentally tortured her, while Nawazuddin never hit her, she said that was the 'only thing left'.

#5 Ghoomketu trailer drops

Ghoomketu which will be released on ZEE5, recently dropped the trailer of the film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap. The film will see Nawazuddin playing a writer who comes to Mumbai hoping to fulfil his dreams. Read more here.

#6 Rumours spread about Aaliya's reported affair, Peeyush Pandey denies rumours

After the divorce news became public, the slandering began as Aaliya was said to be having an affair with Peeyush Pandey. The rumours were put to rest when Peeyush came out and said this was not the case. Read more about the rumour here.