Shine Screens has slammed the rumours about the postponement of the release of Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. They say that there is no truth in the reports about its delay.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the most successful on-screen couples of the Telugu film industry. Majili happens to be their fourth combo film and the first movie together after their marriage. Hence, there is a lot of curiosity and its promos have generated huge expectations about their chemistry.

Majili is scheduled for its theatrical release on April 5, a week before the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, which will be held on April 11. Of late it was rumoured that the makers had decided to postpone its release to some other date in a bid to avoid the movie facing the political heat in Telugu states.

The bosses of Shine Screens, who were upset with the rumours, immediately took to Twitter to quash the rumours. In press note shared on Twitter, they said, "Shine Screens officially announces that all news related to the postponement of our film Majili, being circulated on media are absolutely false and are classified as baseless rumours."

They confirmed that Majili will hit the screens on the scheduled date. "We are extremely happy with the output and as announced earlier, the film shall release on 5th April 2019 worldwide. We kindly request the print, electronic and online media fraternity to ignore such unauthentic news," added the makers.

Majili may be released during the election, but it will have a benefit of two holidays (Ugadi and Babu Jagjeevan Ram Jayanti) in its first weekend. Election mood may affect its collection to an extent, but the film lovers will anyway throng to the theatres if the word of mouth is positive, says an expert from the industry.

Majili is a romantic drama, which is written and directed by Siva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame. Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Divyansha Kaushik are seen in the lead roles, while Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Subbaraju essay important roles in the movie, which has Gopi Sunder's music, Vishnu Sharma's cinematography and Pudi Prawin's editing.