Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's much-awaited movie Majili is scheduled for worldwide release on April 5 and it will be premiered in the US and few other overseas markets, a day before it hits the screens.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's chemistry has been one of the factors for the success of Ye Maya Chesave, Autonagar Surya and Manam. The couple is coming back together for the fourth time in Majili, which happens to be their first combo film after their marriage. The emotional quotient featured in its promos has generated a lot of curiosity and expectations from the Shiva Nirvana-directed movie.

Written by Shiva Nirvana, Majili is about the unfulfilled dream of a cricket career and a failed romance leaves a guy disillusioned and puts a strain on his family life. The movie, which has a runtime of 154 minutes, has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Majili was expected to get a clean U certificate, but the sources say that the theme and its realistic presentation is the reason for the rating.

Actor Sushanth, a cousin of Naga Chaitanya, has already watched Majili and posted rave review on his Twitter page. He wrote, "#Majili is a beautiful film delicately handled by @ShivaNirvana! There is Love, there is pain and I felt both! I didn't see the ChaySam I know, I only saw the characters they portrayed. @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 were that convincing! @divyanshak10 lovely debut."

Sushanth added, "Super background score by @MusicThaman to enhance the emotions and soothing music by #GopiSundar Rao Ramesh garu, Posani garu... The entire cast & crew, thank you for the beautiful experience #Majili."

Majili is set for release in 150 locations in the US, where it will have special premiere shows in equal number screens on April 4. We bring you the overseas audience's review of the movie. Stay locked this page to see the viewers' response.