Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, fondly known as ChaySam, has got a good response in its pre-release business but failed to beat the records of the theatrical rights of Savyasachi and Shailaja Reddy Alludu (SRA).

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the hottest on and off-screen couple of the Telugu film industry. They are all set to appear together in Majili for the first time after getting married. Hence, there is huge hype and expectations. In addition, the intense feelings, emotions and pain featured in its trailer and other promos have multiplied the viewers' curiosity about the movie.

Majili has completed the formalities of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and got a U/A certificate for the censor board. The Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer is set for a grand worldwide release on April 5.

The hype surrounding Majili had created a lot of demand for its theatrical rights and several leading distribution houses were vying their hands to bag its rights for various regions. Days ahead of its release, we hear that its makers have already sealed the deals on the sale of the rights of all the areas and it has got decent prices everywhere.

According to reports, Majili has fetched Rs 21.14 crore for its producers from the sale of global theatrical rights. Considering its hype, the movie was expected to beat the records of Savyasachi and Shailaja Reddy Alludu, which earned Rs 22.50 crore and Rs 24 crore, respectively from their distribution rights, but it has failed to beat these records.

The rights of Naga Chaitanya's Shailaja Reddy Alludu were sold for high prices, but the movie could live up to the expectations of its distributors. Hence, the makers of Savyasachi reduced the prices of its rights, but this film also turned average fare at the box office. Now, the producers of Majili have apparently played it safe by reducing its prices, says a trade expert from the T-Town.

Here are the prices of area-wise theatrical rights of Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Savyasachi and Majili. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual ones released by their makers. All the figures are in rupees and crore.