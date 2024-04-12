Ajay Devgn and Priyamani starrer Maidaan seems to have hit the right note. The sports film based on true events has received thumbs up from the critics and the audience. Many are calling it the comeback of Ajay Devgn's masterclass acting and many gave the film a standing ovation too. Amid all this, let's take a look at what social media has to say about the film.

"Honestly, with sports films, you gotta be wary but #AjayDevgn @ajaydevgn wins you over as the great #SyedAbdulRahim . Go step into this #Maidaan .#MaidaanReview. #PriyaMani," wrote a user. "Dive into the inspiring world of #Maidaan! Witness the journey of 11 individuals uniting as one formidable force, shining a light on the unsung heroes of Indian sports. A masterpiece that not only entertains but also provokes introspection! #maidaanreview @ajaydevgn @BoneyKapoor," another user wrote.

"Till the end credits started rolling everyone in the theater hooked to the screen no one realize the film is over, from who played whom to the legends who actually played the Match we mesmerizingly watched .this is rare A true Masterclass Act @ajaydevgn #MaidaanReview," read a comment. "Maidaan is one of the best films I have seen in recent times," another review read.

"It's not a Blockbuster movie, it's a Mega Blockbuster movie, #AjayDevgn Stole the show. Blockbuster Loading," a twitter user opined. "One Of The Best Sports Drama Movie After #ChakDeIndia Award Winning Performance By #AjayDevgn Sir Last 40 Minutes Just Kickass GOAT Climax Cinematography , BGM, Performance Top Notch #AmitSharma Great Direction," another shared.

"Brilliant finale and an award-worthy act by #AjayDevgn are its biggest strengths!! #AjayDevgn shines in a role that only an actor of calibre could've essayed with flourish," one commented.