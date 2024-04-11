Late actor Sridevi and ace director Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has been hitting the headlines smartly confirming her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi has time and again been spotted with Shikhar either at events or is seen visiting the temple with Shikhar. Last month Janhvi visited Trupathi temple with Shikhar and Orry. The social media influencer shared a video of the same on his Instagram and YouTube channel.

Janhvi Kapoor confirms dating Shikhar flaunts diamond necklace with his name

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the screening of the Maidan sans Shikhar but his presence was felt. The actor had worn a neckpiece which had Shikar's name on it.

Janhvi Kapoor has officially let the cat out of the bag about her relationship with her rumoured beau, as she wore a necklace which had "Shikhu," written on it. As soon as eagle-eyed netizens spotted the necklace with Shiku written on it, they started anticipating the wedding, as this isn't the first time Janhvi and Shikhar have dropped hints about their secret relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor attended the screening with her father Boney Kapoor and brother Arjun Kapoor.

The actor looked chick in a white pant-suit and with beau's name around her neck, the actor was glowing like never before.

Not does did she wear Shiku engraved neckpiece, but the doting daughter paid a touching tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, Janhvi opted for an elegant vintage Armani suit from her mother's wardrobe. She accessorized her look with palazzo trousers were completed with Jimmy Choo leather pumps and a Loro Piana Himalaya crocodile bag.

Janhvi Kapoor on having Shikhar Parihar on her speed dial list

This isn't the first time Janhvi has hinted at her special connection with Shikhar. In a candid moment on the chat show "Koffee With Karan", she accidentally revealed Shikhar as one of her go-to contacts, alongside her family members.

Papa Boney Kapoor approves of her relationship

Recently, in an interview, Boney Kapoor professed his admiration for Shikar and said, "I love him," Boney stated in an interview with Zoom, highlighting Shikhar's unwavering presence and friendly nature, not just towards Janhvi but the entire family.