After a long wait, Ajay Devgn and Boney Kapoor's Maidaan is finally here. The film, which had been in the making for the last several years, finally saw the light of the day. An intimate premiere event was organized for the film where celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Mannara Chopra and Ajay Devgn turned up looking their stylish best.

Celebs at the premiere

Janhvi Kapoor turned up for her father's production looking every bit of a boss woman in a fitted white pantsuit. The diva posed with Boney Kapoor and even big brother, Arjun Kapoor at the do. Mannara Chopra was also spotted at the premiere looking her stylish best. Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister looked chic in a sleeveless blazer top and denim skirt.

Mannara's gesture towards Ajay

It was Mannara's gesture towards Ajay Devgn that grabbed attention at the premiere. As soon as Ajay Devgn walked into the venue, Mannara went on to greet him. She kept her hands behind her as a sign of respect and netizens are hailing her for her behaviour towards the superstar. While the film has been released, Boney Kapoor received new order from court directing him to pay Rs 96 lakh to the vendor who accused the producer of renting his shooting equipments but not paying him back.

Boney Kapoor receives new directives from court

The vendor took the legal route after alleging that Boney didn't pay him the money for almost two years until he reached the court. "The Honourable court be pleased to direct the defendants to furnish security in the sum of Rs 96,06,743, to produce and place at the disposal of the court, when required, the said property or the value of the same, or such portion thereof as may be sufficient to satisfy the decree," the verdict stated.