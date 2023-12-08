The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra as Member of Parliament for 'unethical conduct' in 'cash for Parliament Questions'.

Meanwhile, before announcing the expulsion of Moitra, the Speaker requested every member that they need to prepare the question themselves.

"No one can put the question on behalf of the MP, I am speaking on record. I am the Speaker and it is my responsibility to maintain the dignity of the House," he said.

Moitra was expelled following the Ethics Committee report recommendations accepted on voice vote. However, Opposition members walk out of Lok Sabha as House votes to expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'unethical conduct'.

The House was then adjourned for the day till 11 a.m. on Monday.

Mamata questions BJP move

Launching a scathing attack on BJP over the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the development once again proves the "political bankruptcy" of BJP.

"I am shocked hearing what happened at the Lok Sabha today. Mahua was not even given a chance to place her point of argument. The Lok Sabha members from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc sought some time to go through the 495-page report of the Ethics Committee of the Parliament. The discussion was completed within just half an hour," the chief minister said while speaking to the media persons at Kurseong in north Bengal on Friday afternoon.

The chief minister claimed that the development proves the political bankruptcy of BJP. "Unable to counter Trinamool Congress politically, they are now resorting to such vendetta politics, where Mahua became a victim. Our party is beside her on this issue," the chief minister said.

Thanking the I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies for extending support towards Moitra, the chief minister said that their support proves how united the allies are against BJP. "Our party will jointly move with the other allies of I.N.D.I.A. bloc in support of Mahua. Our movement against BJP and the current Union government will go on," she added.

Banerjee said that the expulsion of Moitra was done in a hurried manner so that she cannot participate in just one session of the Parliament that is pending before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "I had a hope that the Prime Minister will consider this matter and allow her to participate in the remaining session," the chief minister said.

(With inputs from IANS)