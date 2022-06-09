Mahima Chaudhary is a fighter. From setbacks in professional life to the roller coasters her personal life threw at her; the Pardes actress has sailed through everything with grace. Even when it came to revealing how she is recovering after breast cancer treatment, Mahima was dignified and poised. Her recent revelation has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Mahima's power and courage

Even though the actress was away from the film world for a while now, there has not been even a minute decline in her fan following over the years. Mahima went through breast cancer treatment in the USA and would also be seen in Anupam Kher's film next. Taking life as it comes, the prolific actress is setting a great example for her daughter.

Amid the news of her cancer treatment, Mahima's before and after pictures have taken over the internet. Mahima revealed how she asked Anupam if she could come wearing a wig for his movie as the treatment has made her lose all her hair. But, we have to say, though the hair would grow back; she looks more powerful, calmer and stunning even now.

Anupam Kher breaks the news

"Story of @mahimachaudhry1 's courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it," Anupam Kher wrote while sharing her video.