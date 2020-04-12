The curiosity revolving around Pardes girl, Mahima Chaudhary's life has always intrigued us. The beautiful 'Ganga' from her debut hit film, had struck a chord with all of us, with her naïve, lovable role in the film. Though she didn't have a high flying career in the industry, she did leave an impact on all of us.

A few unsuccessful films here and there and Mahima soon disappeared from the industry. The diva always maintained a stoic silence on her personal life, until one a day a picture of her, flaunting her baby bump made its way to the internet. It was soon revealed that Mahima had married architect businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006. The couple laos has a lovely daughter. However, owing to differences, the couple parted ways in 2011.

Mahima broke her silence

While many might not be aware of this, but, before she fell-in-love with Bobby, Mahima was in a relationship with Leander Paes. Yes, the legendary tennis player! It was reported that Leander had cheated on her to be with Rhea Pillai. In an interview with Miss Malini, Mahima had said, "He maybe a good tennis player, but he didn't play fair with me. It wasn't really shocking for me when I came to know that he was going around with someone else. His exit had no impact on my life. In fact, I became more mature as a person. I feel he did the same thing with Rhea (Pillai) as well."

Leander also parted ways with Rhea soon after in one of the most ugliest break-ups ever. It came to such an extent that Leander said he had never married Rhea, while the model emphasized that they had had a temple wedding.

Subhash Ghai - Mahima kiss and patch -up

It was Subhash Ghai who had brought Mahima to the industry, changed her name and giving her a film that would make people remember her for generations to come. However, Mahima did have to pay a price for it. As per reports, Mahima had entered a contract with Ghai where she had to give 35% of her earning to his trust fund. Once she failed to adhere to it, Ghai had slapped her with a legal notice. However, the duo soon resolved their differences before things could take an ugly turn.