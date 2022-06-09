Mahima Chaudhary has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress is currently undergoing treatment in the USA. Anupam Kher took to social media to break the news on Mahima's insistence. The Pardes actress revealed that she had to keep the news from her mother too. Mahima, reportedly, broke the news to Anupam when he offered her a role in his film.

Anupam Kher's post

"Story of @mahimachaudhry1 's courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it," Anupam Kher wrote while sharing her video.

Kher went on to add, "She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! "You are my HERO!" Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!❤️ #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers."

Mahima's cancer journey

Mahima was seen telling in the video shot by Anupam Kher, how she had to tell him the truth when he approached her with a role. She also revealed that ever since she lost her hair owing to the cancer treatment, she had been getting several roles for web series and shows. While elaborating, Mahima breaks down and Anupam Kher is seen consoling her and asking her to be strong.