The latest celebrity who has fallen prey to a death hoax is Mahesh Bhatt. Reports were doing the rounds of social media that the filmmaker had passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. However, his daughter and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt rubbished the rumours and said that her father is his usual self, living dangerously and kicking.

"To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead, here is ample proof that he is his usual self, living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain't going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!" Pooja Bhatt tweeted sharing two photographs of Mahesh Bhatt.

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds of the industry that Mahesh Bhatt has finally given his nod to Alia Bhatt's marriage with Ranbir Kapoor. It was also being said that Ranbir recently met him and asked Alia's hand in marriage.

However, there's no official confirmation from the Kapoors or the Bhatts about Ranbir and Alia's impending wedding.