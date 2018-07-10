Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in love and the fans are happy about it as well. The speculations started when the two were seen together a few times, including Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

Although Alia Bhatt has been tight-lipped about their affair, Ranbir confirmed it in an interview with Vogue. He had said that the relationship was too new to talk about and he didn't want to mess it up by doing so.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Bhatt said, "When I saw those pics, I was like, 'Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image, because that's what the nation is thrusting for.' So, not saying more, I'd let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi."

When the filmmaker was asked whether he gives Alia relationship advice, He replied, "It's very obvious that [Ranbir-Alia] are making no bones about talking to people about them being intimate. And I don't belong to that category of parents who'd advise their children about their personal choices. Alia is an adult and it's a matter that she has to resolve. It's their life, their space. I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do."

Bhatt also revealed that Alia is very particular about keeping her life private. He said, "That way, she's very unlike my elder daughter, Pooja (actor-filmmaker), who lives her life in the public eye. I never had walls around me and I've been very expressive, and Pooja is more like me. But Alia is of a different temperament and why she chooses to speak or doesn't speak is something she has the right to answer."

Bhatt was all praises for Ranbir's performance in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

"I like and love him very much. He has got a core far deeper than what cinema space can capture," the filmmaker says. "He astounded me in Sanju. After Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar (1975), this is the first time I've seen an actor take charge of a character, which is iconic like Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir is barely 34 or 35 and though he comes from the great lineage of the Kapoor family, he has a unique charm and talent that's his own. He is an original, just like Alia is an original," he said.

Alia and Ranbir will soon appear in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is currently in its second schedule of shooting.