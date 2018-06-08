Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is on a tight schedule, as she is busy shooting for two upcoming films Kaalank and Brahmastra. Both the films are being produced by Dharma Productions.

Brahmastra is being directed by Ayaan Mukherji and stars Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film's first schedule for the shoot is over and took place in Bulgaria. Mr Bachchan has joined in on the sets from the second schedule, which is being shot in Mumbai.

The stars of the film keep their fans updated by sharing photos on social media. Recently, after a regular shoot day for Brahmastra, Alia took to Twitter to share her excitement on working with Big B.

She tweeted: "Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can't begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!!"

Fans started questioning her about calling Mr. Bachchan as AB, and Alia responded with: "Yes yes I call him AB cause that's the term of endearment we've all agreed to Thank you for being so wonderful sir!!! Can't wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness! @SrBachchan".

Mr Bachchan is very active on social media and shares lots of photos and his thoughts for his fans.

He responded to Alia's post as: "Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its 'cues' not 'ques' .... you are just tooooo cute !!"

Big B had also tweeted about his experience working with Ranbir and Alia expressing his joy.

He wrote: "A joy and an honour and an absolute delight to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia .. first day of shoot for 'Brahmastra' .. this generation is simply exquisite and impeccable .. no pictures because cannot release them .. but I do have them .. MANY..."

Check out the tweets: