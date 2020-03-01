Days after he wrapped the shooting for the Television commercial (TVC) of Thums Up, it is being rumoured that Mahesh Babu is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's upcoming film.

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevuvvaru, was recently in Mumbai, who he shot for the new TVC of Thums Up with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. After wrapping up this ad, both the superstars posed for a picture together. They look all pumped for the shoot with all smiles and their photos created a lot of buzz on social media.

Mahesh Babu returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after completing the shooting for the TVC of Thums Up. But the buzz in the industry is that he had a discussion with leading Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala regarding his Bollywood debut film. Sajid is said to have offered a huge paycheck to the Telugu actor, He has even proposed a multi-starrer film along with Ranveer Singh.

It is reported that Mahesh Babu is yet to accept Sajid Nadiadwala offer. However, Bollywood debut has been a hot topic for the last few years. Time and again, Mahesh had clarified that he is not too keen on foraying into the Hindi film industry. It should now be seen whether there is any truth in the fresh rumours.

Mahesh Babu has a fanbase like no other not just South India but his fan following is spread not only across India but also across the globe and all for all the obvious reasons one being giving promising content every single time. The box office numbers prove the same and are increasing with every movie that Mahesh Babu delivers.

The superstar is constantly working on quality based content and giving promising performances every single time and the fans cannot wait to see what's next in store for them. Sarileru Neekevvaru has become his hat-trick film to cross the 100 crore mark and is still going strong at the box office. The movie has crossed the mark of 250Cr and is still going strong and the fever is still high.