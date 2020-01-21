Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) has surpassed $3 million mark at the USA box office on its ninth day. Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) is set to beat the lifetime record of Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR).

Having rocked the box office over the weekend, the Trivikram Srinivas-directed film witnessed around 50 percent drop on its ninth day. But yet its second Monday collection is much bigger than the first day business of many hyped Telugu films in the country. Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo has collected $184,944 from 154 locations at the USA box office on Monday, taking its nine-day total gross to $3,063,239.

Jeevi tweeted, "#AlaVaikuntapurramuloo collects $184,944 from 154 locations on Monday in USA and total gross so far is $3,063,239. Crosses $3 Million mark to become 5th Telugu film to do so. With this momentum, this film is expected to cross $3.5 Million mark to a create non-BB USA record! ."

Jeevi added, "#AlaVaikunthapurramulo crosses $3 Million Mark on Monday in USA. 1st For @alluarjun and #Trivikram. 5th Telugu film to do so. #Saaho includes other languages as well (hence not considered). Massive achievement when Telugu films are going through rough patch in USA. "

But unlike Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru witnessed huge decline and collected $47,635 from 141 locations at the USA box office on its second Monday. Its USA total gross stands at $2,168,470 The Mahesh Babu starrer is set to become the 13th highest-grossing Telugu film, beating Aravinda Sametha.

Jeevi tweeted, "#SarileruNeekevvaru collects $47,635 from 141 locations in USA on Monday and total gross so far $2,168,470. This film crosses #F2 to become biggest USA grosser for @AnilRavipudi. It will cross #AravindaSametha today to become 13th highest Telugu grosser in USA. ."

Here is the top 10 highest-grossing movie in the USA