When 'Judwaa' and 'Judwaa 2' both turned out to be super hits, how can one not want a third film in the franchise? And so the probability of 'Judwaa 3' hitting big screens is confirmed but who will lead the film is yet to be known.

While the first movie starred superstar Salman Khan, the second which released three years ago starred Varun Dhawan opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Now, it is to be seen who will be better suited for the role in the third film – Salman or Varun?

Sajid Nadiadwala answers

However, producer Sajid Nadiadwala who has bankrolled both the comedies, made it clear in an interview with a leading daily recently, who will star in the third film. Well, much to the joy for some while a setback for many, he disclosed that every film will have a new face.

On being asked if they eyeing Salman or Varun for the role, he said, "Neither, every time it will be a new actor." Seems like the hunt will be long so as to find the right actor to match up the bar raised by both the alums.

The first 'Judwaa' was released in 1997 and starred Salman essaying the role of two opposite-natured brothers Raja and Prem in the David Dhawan directorial. The actresses opposite him were Karisma Kapoor and Ramba.

Now, 20 years later, the film was remade, but this time with Varun in the lead with his father David again serving as the man behind the camera.

Sajid's upcoming projects

Other than 'Judwaa 3', Sajid is also engaged in some other projects which include his films with Salman too. He has associated himself with films that already seem promising like 'Baaghi 3', Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey'. Of late, he is also busy with the 'Dabangg' actor's Eid release, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and 'Kick 2' which will be out in 2021.

Varun Dhawan on 'Judwaa 2'

Varun is that always energetic type of an actor who just wants to entertain his audience, and he even stays true to the purpose. Talking about the film earlier, the actor had said, 'Judwaa 2' is David Dhawan's 44th film. I am happy as an actor but prouder as a son. He knows his audience and says thank you."