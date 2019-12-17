In his review, superstar Mahesh Babu heaped praises upon on the team of Venky Mama and Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, director Bobby and producers of the movie are all thrilled to receive his appreciations.

It is known that Mahesh Babu watches good movies and encourage teams with his review, which help grab some eyeballs for those movies. The superstar, who shares a great bonding with Victory Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya, took a break from the shooting of his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru to watch Venky Mama.

Later, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter page to share his review of Venky Mama and lauded the team members for their efforts. He tweeted. "#VenkyMama is a thorough entertainer. Really enjoyed every bit of it. #Venkatesh garu and @chay_akkineni light up the screen with their Mama-Alludu chemistry A perfect blend of emotions, comedy and family values. Congratulations to the entire team ."

Venky Mama opened to a good response and has made a brilliant collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It is now heading to attain a hit status in the weekdays. Now, the review of Mahesh Babu, who has millions of fans across the globe, is expected to get more attention worldwide and help the film become an even bigger success. The film unit is all thrilled about his appreciations.

In reply, director Bobby aka KS Ravindra tweeted, "Thank you @urstrulyMahesh garu.. Its indeed a great pleasure and my honour. Listening to the words of appreciation from you is really a great day to remember. What can be more happier than this. #BlockbusterVenkyMama."

Hero Naha Chaitanya Akkineni replied, "Thank you so much @urstrulyMahesh this message means a lot to us .. really glad you enjoyed the film !"

Raashi Khanna, who has played one of the two female leads, wrote, "Thankyou sir. @urstrulyMahesh."

Suresh Productions tweeted, "From the superstar himself, thank you so much Mahesh garu means a lot for the entire team!! #BlockbusterVenkyMama #VenkyMama."

People Media Factory tweeted, "Thank you so much @urstrulyMahesh garu. Our team is so excited to hear this from you! #VenkyMama #BlockbusterVenkyMama."