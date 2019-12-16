Naga Chaitanya's Venky Mama has concluded the first weekend (3 days) with a brilliant collection at the worldwide box office. The movie is heading to be another big hit for Victory Venkatesh after F2 – Fun and Frustration in 2019

Venkatesh started this year in a brilliant way with F2 – Fun and Frustration, which became the most successful venture with 250 percent recovery of its distributors' investments. After Varun Tej, he teamed up with another young hero - his Alludu Naga Chaitanya for Venky Mama - which was riding on a huge hype, promotion, curiosity and expectation before its release in the cinema halls.

Having decent advance booking, the Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer opened to brilliant response on Friday. Venky Mama reportedly collected Rs 12.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It became the biggest opener for both real-life Mama and Alludu. It also emerged as one the biggest Tollywood openers of 2019.

Despite getting mixed response, the Bobby-directed action comedy-drama remained rock-steady at the ticket counters across the globe and did decent business on Saturday and Sunday. As per early estimates, Venky Mama has collected around Rs 35 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It has shattered the record of F2 – Fun and Frustration, which minted Rs 22 crore in its opening weekend.

In three days, Venky Mama is estimated to have earned Rs 20.96 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 36 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has recovered 58.22 percent of their investments and is expected to return the remaining amount with a profit share in the coming days.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Venky Mama and the prices of its theatrical rights. These numbers are based on various sources and may not match with actual details released by its makers/distributors. All the figures are in rupees and crore.