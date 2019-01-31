Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to make his debut in the web series industry and his first series has been titled Charlie. The details have been leaked online and are creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular actors from Indian cinema. He recently ventured into film distribution and exhibition industry and launched a multiplex business in association with Asian Cinemas. The latest we hear is that the superstar is now foraying into the web series industry and his first film series has been titled Charlie, according to sources close to the actor.

Hussain Sha Kiran, who is well-known for his story of Jr NTR's Nannaku Prematho, had turned independent director with Meeku Meere Maku Meme. Now, he is gearing up to wield the megaphone for Mahesh Babu's first web series Charlie. The regular shoot is expected to commence soon.

The sources revealed that Charlie will pan out for three seasons of eight episodes, each of one-hour duration. The web series will have a total of 24 episodes and a strategical division will be done season wise. The pre-production work is currently underway and the casting process is on as well.

Charlie is said to be a joint production of Mahesh Babu's MB Entertainment and Jio. A part of the web series will be shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and another set is being erected close to the city's airport. Nivas, who worked as an assistant of DOP Prasad Murella, will handle its cinematography and MM Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava will score music for this web series.

However, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for Maharshi, which happens to be his 25th movie. He is fast wrapping up its filming. It was rumoured that he signed his 26th movie with Sukumar of 1: Nenokkadine fame. It is not clear whether he would delay this movie for his first web series.