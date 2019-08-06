Superstar Mahesh Babu fans have created a new poster to use as a Common Display Picture (CDP) on the occasion of his birthday and this picture has gone viral with 1.5 million shares on Twitter.

It is known that Mahesh Babu enjoys the most enthusiastic fans across the globe. With the superstar's birthday inching, his fans are left delighted sharing the Common Display Picture (CDP) which was unveiled last evening. The picture picked up a fire within no time with many sharing it all over the social media circles.

His popularity has grown to the extent that his fans have made his picture that has become the most tweeted image of the country. This has wiped out all the existing records in just six hours. Mahesh Babu's CDP was spotted in the list of the top trending topics across the world.

Mahesh Babu's CDP is now the most tweeted CDP of the nation and it is still counting. With over 1.5 million tweets, the superstar has crashed several records days before he celebrates his birthday on August 9. It is another feather for him.

The actor, who has been riding high on the success of Maharshi, is unveiling his clothing brand The HUMBL Co tomorrow. He is currently busy shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi and set for worldwide releases during Sankranthi 2020. His fans are looking forward to watching the star on the big screen

Sarileru Neekevvaru is the 26th film of Mahesh Babu and he has recently wrapped the first schedule of his next Sarileru Neekevvaru in Kashmir and is back in Hyderabad for his second schedule. The actor will be seen playing an army officer for his upcoming project.