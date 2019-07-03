The HD print of Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu is finally out on the internet. It is not a pirated copy, but the makers have officially released the full movie, which can be watched online on Amazon.

Maharshi was released in the cinema halls on May 9 and took the box office by storm. With its superb collections, the Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie has become the highest grossing Telugu film of 2019. It has also emerged as the first film to complete a successful run of 50 days in 200 theatres around the world.

On its 50th day, Amazon Prime has released the HD print of Maharshi on its online platform for its subscribers. Actress Pooja Hegde, who has played the female lead in the film, tweeted the link to the movie and wrote, "Rishi, Ravi, and Pooja are back with #Maharshi, this time on @PrimeVideoIN. Don't miss the fun guys. Stream Now Amazon #AmazonPrimeDay #DiscoverTheJoyOfMore."

Dil Raju, who is thrilled over its success, had announced to hold a grand function to celebrate 50-day run. He tweeted, "#Maharshi running towards 50 Days in 200 centres. . Thank you one & all for giving us this EPIC BLOCKBUSTER . Join us in #CelebratingMaharshi 50 Days event on June 28th from 6PM in Shilpa Kala Vedika. @urstrulymahesh @directorvamshi @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisisDSP."

But a day before this event, superstar Mahesh Babu's stepmother Vijaya Nirmala passed away following heart attack. The makers postponed this event as a mark of the respect to the senior actor. Producer Dil Raju, the owner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, tweeted, "#Maharshi 50 days event which was scheduled for 28th June 2019 stands postponed."

All the fans of Mahesh Babu, who is currently mourning the death of Vijaya Nirmala, are eagerly waiting to hear the new date of the 50-day event of Maharshi. The rituals of Vijaya's death are reportedly held on July 5 and the makers are expected to announce the fresh date after this ritual.