Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, which was released on May 9 and made a good collection at the box office, is all set to create another record by completing a 50-day successful run in 200 theatres around the world.

Maharshi would successfully complete 50 days in 200 cinema halls on June 27. Interestingly, more than 10 films released after this movie, but it still managed its 50 days run in 200 centres. Producer Dil Raju, who has bankrolled it under Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), is all thrilled over its huge success. He is set to hold a grand celebration party at the Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad on the evening of June 28.

Dil Raju has made an official announcement about the celebration function of Maharshi on the Twitter page of SVC. He tweeted, "#Maharshi running towards 50 Days in 200 centres. . Thank you one & all for giving us this EPIC BLOCKBUSTER. Join us in #CelebratingMaharshi 50 Days event on June 28th from 6PM in Shilpa Kala Vedika @urstrulymahesh @directorvamshi @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisisDSP."

The SVC owner claimed that Maharshi was getting a very good amount of footfalls in the cinema halls even in its sixth weekend. Dil Raju tweeted on June 19, "#Maharshi has the highest occupancy in National Multiplexes in 6th weekend too & Racing towards 50 Days ⚡️ #CelebratingMaharshi."

According to the makers, Maharshi has collected approximately over Rs 180 crore gross at the worldwide box office so far. The movie has made with a budget of Rs 100 crore and it recovered this amount from its global theatrical rights. The film has returned most of the distributors' investments. The distributors of overseas and a couple of other areas have suffered a small amount of losses from it.

Written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi is an action drama film that offers a beautiful message to society. The film starring Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde, has inspired many filmgoers to take up the weekend agriculture challenge, the photos of which went viral on social media.