Superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has made decent collection at the worldwide box office in the second week, taking its 15-day gross total closer to Rs 200 crore mark in the global market.

Maharshi clashed with the new release ABCD – American Born Confused Desi, which snatched some screens from it in its second week. The Mahesh Babu starrer witnessed huge drop on its second Friday, but it showed some improvements in its collection over the weekend following the negative word of mouth for the new movie. It made better collection than the Allu Sirish starrer.

The Vamshi Paidipally-directed film showed drop again on its second Monday, but managed to remain strong on the following weekdays. Maharshi is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 31.67 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second week and its 15-day total business has reached Rs 182.12 crore gross.

Maharshi needs to rake in around Rs 18 crore to surpass Rs 200 crore gross mark in the global market and it will be the second film of Mahesh Babu to achieve this feat. But the movie is clashing with two other new releases like Sita and Evadu Takkuva Kadu from May 24. It should be seen whether the film will surpass the mark or not in its third week.

Dil Raju, Potluri V Prasad and Ashwini Dutt have reportedly invested Rs 100 crore on its production and promotion. Maharshi fetched them around Rs 100 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights, while its satellite, music and digital rights got them Rs 50 crore. The movie made a decent table profits for them before its release.

Maharshi is estimated to have earned Rs 98.04 crore for its global distributors in two weeks. The movie has recovered 100 percent of the investments and good profit shares to its distributors in some areas. However, it is yet to return the investments to the distributors in a few regions. It is expected to fetch it in the coming days.