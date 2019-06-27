Following the death of actress Vijaya Nirmala, producer Dil Raju has postponed the date of the celebration function of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, which completed 50 days run in 200 theatres on Thursday.

Dil Raju had recently announced to hold a grand event to celebrate the 50-day run of Maharshi. But after her death, he tweeted, "#Maharshi running towards 50 Days in 200 centres. . Thank you one & all for giving us this EPIC BLOCKBUSTER . Join us in #CelebratingMaharshi 50 Days event on June 28th from 6PM in Shilpa Kala Vedika. @urstrulymahesh @directorvamshi @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisisDSP."

When all the fans of Mahesh Babu were excited to meet him at the event, the news about Vijaya Nirmala's death came as a rude shock to them. Soon after the news broke out, the owner took to announce the news about its delay. But he did not reveal the new date of the function. He tweeted, "#Maharshi 50 days event which was scheduled for 28th June 2019 stands postponed."

Meanwhile, Dil Raju has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of actress Vijaya Nirmala. He tweeted, "The Sri Venkateswara Creations owner tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Vijaya Nirmala garu. Her success story is an inspiration for every aspiring film maker. Our deepest condolences to Krishna garu and his family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru."

Vamshi Paidipally and Allari Naresh were also shocked and saddened to hear the news about Vijaya Nirmala. The Maharshi director immediately took to Twitter to pay his tributes her. He tweeted, "#RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru... Her Legacy will Live On....... My Heartfelt condolences to the family.

Allari Naresh, who played Mahesh Babu's friend in Maharsh, tweeted, "Vijaya Nirmala garu was a pillar to this industry, from acting to film-making her work has inspired many. Her demise is an irreplaceable loss to the art. My heartfelt condolences to Krishna Garu, @ItsActorNaresh and their entire family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru."