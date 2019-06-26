After Venkatesh and Vijay Deverakonda, superstar Mahesh Babu is said to have invited natural star Nani as the chief guest at the 50-day celebration function of his recent release Maharshi.

Maharshi, which was released in the theatres on May 9, would complete 50 days run in 200 cinema halls on June 27. It is quite an achievement for the film as most of the movies are barely there in the theatres for five weeks. The makers are thrilled over this achievement and have announced a grand event at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad on June 28.

The owner of Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted on June 24, "#Maharshi running towards 50 Days in 200 centres. . Thank you one & all for giving us this EPIC BLOCKBUSTER. Join us in #CelebratingMaharshi 50 Days event on June 28th from 6PM in Shilpa Kala Vedika. @urstrulymahesh @directorvamshi @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisisDSP (sic)."

Now, all eyes are set on the chief guest of the 50-day celebration function of Maharshi. Earlier, Mahesh Babu had invited Venkatesh and Vijay Devarakonda for the pre-release event of Maharshi. Now, it is speculated that he has planned to bring in natural star Nani as the chief guest. Nani, who shares a close bonding with Dil Raju, has agreed to attend this grand event.

Bringing senior and popular celebs as the chief guest at events is usual practice in the film industry. But Mahesh Babu is apparently breaking away from this tradition. In recent years, he has been inviting junior colleagues like Junior NTR and Ram Charan. He seems to be intentionally doing and he has some strategy behind these decisions through which he wants to woo those stars' fans.

Maharshi, which is directed by Vamsi Paidipally, is an action thriller with a message to society. The movie starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde has not only become a hit at the box office but also brought transformation among the film goers, who are yearning to follow weekend agriculture challenge.