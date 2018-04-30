1 / 6











Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is basking in on the success of Bharat Ane Nenu, recently visited Tirupati. Some pictures featuring Prince offering prayers inside the Venkateshwara temple are now creating buzz on social media.

Mahesh Babu was under tremendous pressure after Brahmotsavam and Spyder bombed at the box office. His latest outing Bharat Ane Nenu was released in the cinema halls across the globe on April 20 and has given him a relief by opening to grand response. The superstar was all thrilled over its collection and set out on a tour to Vijayawada and Tirupati to thank the viewers.

Mahesh Babu was accompanied by director Koratala Siva, his brother-in-law and TDP MP Jay Galla, and a few other family members. He offered prayers at the Kanaka Duragamma temple before heading to the inauguration of Andhra Hospitals. Later, he addressed the media and thanked everyone for the support in making Bharat Ane Nenu a super-hit at the box office.

After completing the Vijayawada tour, Mahesh Babu left for Tirupati on a chartered flight. The superstar offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara. He was all thrilled over the grand reception by the people in both Vijayawada and Tirupati. He took to Twitter to express his excitement over the fans' response and shared some of the photos taken during his trip.

Besides tweeting photos, Mahesh Babu also wrote, "Big thankyou to the people of Vijayawada & Tirupati for being so affectionate & warm. Forever grateful for their love & blessings :) :) Thanks to everyone for making Bharat Ane Nenu my life's most unforgettable experience. :)"

In his next post, Mahesh Babu also thanked his brother-in-law Jaya Galla for accompanying him during his tour. The actor tweeted, "Thank you @JayGalla for accompanying us on this trip. Always fun traveling with you :)."

The Koratala Siva-directed movie is a political drama that has struck a chord with filmgoers around the world. Bharat Ane Nenu has made a superb collection at the worldwide box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day collection closer to Rs 200 crore mark.