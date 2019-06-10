Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Vamshi Paidipally, who are basking in on the success of Maharshi, were trolled for using the hashtag #CelebratingMaharshi for their posts on social media.

Maharshi has become the biggest Tollywood money spinner of 2019 at the worldwide box office. At a recent success meet, Mahesh Babu, who is all thrilled over its huge collections, said that the movie has shattered all the records of his previous movies and become the big blockbuster of his career.

Mahesh Babu is a family man and often spends time with his wife, son and daughter. Weeks before the release of Maharshi, the actor had gone on a holiday trip to a foreign country. He was thrilled over the massive response for it that he set out another foreign trip weeks after its release. He tweeted a picture and wrote, Off to another memorable holiday... This one is special...♥♥ #CelebratingMaharshi."

This time, Mahesh Babu visited Rimini (Italy), Germany and London with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautham and daughter Sitara. The couple shared several photos of this trip with the hashtag #CelebratingMaharshi on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Many fans of Mahesh Babu were impressed with his commitment and family goals, which have been an inspiration for them, and they praised him for the same. Meanwhile, they requested him to return to India fast and join the shooting of his 26th movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is slated for Sankranti release. They hoped it would be another blockbuster for the actor.

But the few people were upset with the couple for using #CelebratingMaharshi for each of their posts. They mocked them saying that they are celebrating its success to the range of Baahubali, which is the all-time highest grossing Indian movie. What irked them the most was the post of Vamshi Paidipally, who tweeted a photo with Mahesh from the cricket stadium, London and used #CelebratingMaharshi.

RR‏ @RacchaRidhvik

Oka Placard lo #CelebratingMaharshi ani raasi pattukovalsindi sir

Sharath Macherla‏ @SharathMacherl1

Celebrating Maharshi enduku ochindi ra ayya madhyalo‍♂️

Samhith Velayudham‏ @w_cult

Okka cinema ki Inkenni saarlu ayya Celebration lu

Milind Rau‏ @Milind_Rau

#GameOver is a unique genre-bender from @sash041075 @StudiosYNot @chakdyn Great control over writing and craft by @Ashwin_saravana and another fantastic performance by @taapsee This is one game you wouldn't want to miss!! #GameOverFromJune14

Abhinandan S S‏ @AbhiWinchester

Anna, I don't think tweeting like this is a good idea...I don't have the reason but I just think so

Sam Reddy‏ @SamErugula

Endi Germany lo celebration ayeepoyyaya ? Italy lo na Malli ?

Ashok Tarak‏ @ashokycb

Bahubali lo mahesh babu hero ayyi vunte paiki poye varaku celebrate chesukuntune vuntadu emo

Sharan Teja‏ @SharanTeja9999

Me celebrations ki oka Inka nayam KGF lanti hit vachi unte Inka agevaru kadu amo ...

Nene‏ @RamRudhiram

Elections Resul3vachay, Govt marindhi, World cup start iyndhi, ne nxt movie start iyindhi... meeru matram inkaa #CelebratingMaharshi ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Inka Vadhileyandi Sir.. Baahubali range movie meedhi.

Rebel With A Cause‏ @VarmaTweetz

Anna Match match ki appreciation tweet lu padali.. #CelebratingMaharshi

BabaYaga‏ @Nav1911

Eh celebrations India love evadu chesukotledu sir meru okare eh tag use chesukuntunaru