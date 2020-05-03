Superstar Mahesh Babu has expressed his gratitude for all health workers who are working selflessly and tirelessly to keep the public safe and he also urged everyone to be kind and courteous towards our medical workers.

It is known that Mahesh Babu has been spreading awareness among the public to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. He had also recently thanked the medical staff, politics personnel, sanitation works and all others, who are working as the COVID-19 during the hard times.

The superstar took to his Twitter account on Saturday to thank the health works for their service. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "I stand in gratitude for all health workers who are working selflessly and tirelessly to keep us safe and secure in these trying times. We must come to understand that they're doing this to safeguard us. Folded hands."

Mahesh Babu added, "While it is hard to risk your own life, it is harder to leave behind people you love and be in a war zone. People who protect us need to be protected, let's respect and honour their sacrifices. The greatest gift we can give each other in these trying times is our love and empathy."

There several incidents of people not co-operating and misbehaving with the medical staff during the coronavirus lockdown. Mahesh Babu requested everyone to respect. He tweeted, "I urge you all to be kind and courteous towards our medical workers... Our true superheroes. Huge respect.Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands #StayHomeStaySafe #HumanitysHeroes #WeWillWin."

May 3 happens to be the World Laughter Day and Mahesh Babu wished his fans to live love and laugh every moment of their life. The superstar wrote today, "Live a little... Love a little... Laugh a little... every moment, every day!! #WorldLaughterDay #stayhomestaysafe."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is basking in on the success of Sarileru Neekevvuru, which hit the screens on January 10. There are rumours about him doing three films to be directed by Parasuram, Vamshi Paidipally and SS Rajamouli. He is yet to announce which one of them he would start shooting soon after the lockdown is lifted.